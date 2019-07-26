PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 226.51 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 21 Current Ratio and a 21 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 81.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 98.4% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 35.2% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.