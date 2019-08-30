PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Contrasting side by side

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.33 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk and Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 76.8% respectively. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.