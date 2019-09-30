PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Comparison side by side

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 45,010,845.99% -44.6% -34.7% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,318,563.79% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 167.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 53.54% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 23.8%. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 37.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.