PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparing side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.69 N/A -4.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. From a competition point of view, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.57 beta which is 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.