PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparing side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|7.69
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
Risk & Volatility
PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. From a competition point of view, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.57 beta which is 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.