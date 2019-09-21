PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparing side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.42. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 12.2 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 200.00% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 42.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.