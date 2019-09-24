PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Contrasting side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.73 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.42 beta means PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Bio-Techne Corporation is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Bio-Techne Corporation is $270, which is potential 33.54% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 95.5% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.