PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 0.72%. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.