PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 0.72%. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
