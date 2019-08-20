PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -15.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta means PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 13.4 and 13.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 9.4% respectively. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.