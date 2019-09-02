PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparison side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.67 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 23.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.