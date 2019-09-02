PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparison side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.67
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
Liquidity
PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 23.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.