PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

We are comparing PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDL Community Bancorp
|14
|6.75
|N/A
|0.15
|96.93
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|12
|0.22
|N/A
|-2.90
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PDL Community Bancorp and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PDL Community Bancorp and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.8% and 63.94% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of PDL Community Bancorp shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDL Community Bancorp
|-0.21%
|2.54%
|11.85%
|4.98%
|-8.81%
|14.13%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|-1.64%
|-0.79%
|39.62%
|-27.19%
|-13.39%
|75.34%
For the past year PDL Community Bancorp has weaker performance than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
Summary
PDL Community Bancorp beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
