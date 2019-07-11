PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

We are comparing PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp 14 6.75 N/A 0.15 96.93 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 12 0.22 N/A -2.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDL Community Bancorp and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDL Community Bancorp and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.8% and 63.94% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of PDL Community Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL Community Bancorp -0.21% 2.54% 11.85% 4.98% -8.81% 14.13% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.64% -0.79% 39.62% -27.19% -13.39% 75.34%

For the past year PDL Community Bancorp has weaker performance than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.