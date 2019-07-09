PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC)

As REIT – Retail businesses, PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp 14 6.63 N/A 0.15 96.93 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 20 1.37 N/A -2.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PDL Community Bancorp and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL Community Bancorp and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDL Community Bancorp and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 17.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of PDL Community Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL Community Bancorp -0.21% 2.54% 11.85% 4.98% -8.81% 14.13% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 4 of the 7 factors.