PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC)

As REIT – Retail businesses, PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDL Community Bancorp
|14
|6.63
|N/A
|0.15
|96.93
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|20
|1.37
|N/A
|-2.14
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PDL Community Bancorp and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides PDL Community Bancorp and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both PDL Community Bancorp and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 17.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of PDL Community Bancorp’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDL Community Bancorp
|-0.21%
|2.54%
|11.85%
|4.98%
|-8.81%
|14.13%
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
PDL Community Bancorp beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.