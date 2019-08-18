PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDL Community Bancorp has 19.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PDL Community Bancorp has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has PDL Community Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% 1.40% 0.20% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PDL Community Bancorp and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp N/A 14 106.52 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

PDL Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio PDL Community Bancorp is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 1.66%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PDL Community Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL Community Bancorp 0.28% 1.2% -0.62% 10.79% -4.26% 12.87% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year PDL Community Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

PDL Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors beat PDL Community Bancorp on 4 of the 5 factors.