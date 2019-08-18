PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
PDL Community Bancorp has 19.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PDL Community Bancorp has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has PDL Community Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0.00%
|1.40%
|0.20%
|Industry Average
|29.03%
|18.91%
|3.67%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares PDL Community Bancorp and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDL Community Bancorp
|N/A
|14
|106.52
|Industry Average
|137.74M
|474.43M
|34.97
PDL Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio PDL Community Bancorp is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.70
|1.53
|2.27
As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 1.66%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PDL Community Bancorp and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0.28%
|1.2%
|-0.62%
|10.79%
|-4.26%
|12.87%
|Industry Average
|2.42%
|3.54%
|3.56%
|5.95%
|12.44%
|16.06%
For the past year PDL Community Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
PDL Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend.
Summary
PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors beat PDL Community Bancorp on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.