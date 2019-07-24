Pdl Biopharma (PDLI) Valuation Rose While Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Position; Atika Capital Management Increased Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 118,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Pdl Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1299. About 164,496 shares traded. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has risen 15.05% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PDLI News: 09/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma 1Q Rev $38.5M; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Shareholder, SevenSaoi Capital, Comments on the Nomination of Shlomo Yanai to the PDL Board of Directors and Deli; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – HORIZON OIL SAYS REPORTS THAT PDL 10 CANCELLED ARE FALSE; 22/05/2018 – PDl’s Data Center Power Distribution Monitoring Solution Named Product of the Year for Easy Access to Real-Time Performance Metrics; 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q Rev $68M; 15/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA NAMES DR. JILL JENE VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $133.32. About 340,765 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PDLI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 113.17 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 266,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Caprock Gp Incorporated has 32,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 70,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,236 shares. Oppenheimer And Com reported 0% stake. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 206 shares. Regions has invested 0% in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 200,121 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors stated it has 352,588 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Tudor Corp Et Al reported 34,938 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc accumulated 1.25M shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 99,123 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. PDLI’s profit will be $4.83M for 19.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by PDL BioPharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 8,688 shares to 159,046 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

More notable recent PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fibrocell Out-licenses Skin Disease Gene Therapy, Stock Rises – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Teva Settles With FTC, Setback For Merck In Liver Cancer Trial, Sienna Biopharma Offering – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Blueprint Medicines Expediates Filings for Key Candidates – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cyclotron for Varian ProBeam Compact Proton Therapy System Installed at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Juniper Networks (JNPR) VAR Checks Come Up Surprisingly Negative – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian FQ1 earnings up 192% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Provides TrueBeam System for IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory in Austria – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 22,950 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 41 shares. Jlb & holds 81,069 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 3,931 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 14,668 were reported by Strs Ohio. Rockland Tru holds 4,650 shares. Northeast Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 2,627 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 43,274 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 278,622 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 9,318 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Com reported 10,830 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested in 1.85% or 745,296 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 17,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (NYSE:DBD).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.64 million activity.