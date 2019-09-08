Pdl Biopharma (PDLI) Stake Held by Magnetar Financial Llc; Evercore Wealth Management Trimmed Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $934,731 as Share Price Rose

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI) by 184.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 185,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 286,288 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 100,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Pdl Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 1.10M shares traded. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has risen 14.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDLI News: 09/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HORIZON SAYS TO PRESENT TO PNG MINISER ON PDL 10 STATUS; 09/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma 1Q EPS 1c; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 04/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 21/05/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA NAMES DR. JILL JENE VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 09/04/2018 – SEVENSAOI CAPITAL – SEVENSAOI’S LETTER TO BOARD OF PDL BIOPHARMA DETAILS 3 MAIN AREAS OF CONCERN, LIKE POOR CAPITAL ALLOCATION, ACQUISITION PRACTICES; 15/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 59,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

