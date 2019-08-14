Pdl Biopharma (PDLI) Holder Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined; Wagner Bowman Management Has Lowered Home Depot (HD) Position by $351,058; Stock Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $202.17. About 2.54M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 102,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 669,076 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 771,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Pdl Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 473,072 shares traded. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has risen 14.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDLI News: 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Shareholder, SevenSaoi Capital, Comments on the Nomination of Shlomo Yanai to the PDL Board of Directors and Deli; 22/05/2018 – PDl’s Data Center Power Distribution Monitoring Solution Named Product of the Year for Easy Access to Real-Time Performance Metrics; 09/05/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA 1Q REV. $38.5M; 09/04/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA HOLDER SAYS ENCOURAGED BY SHLOMO YANAI NOMINATION; 09/04/2018 – SEVENSAOI CAPITAL – SEVENSAOI’S LETTER TO BOARD OF PDL BIOPHARMA DETAILS 3 MAIN AREAS OF CONCERN, LIKE POOR CAPITAL ALLOCATION, ACQUISITION PRACTICES; 21/05/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA NAMES DR. JILL JENE VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in PDL BioPharma; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Shareholder, SevenSaoi Capital, Comments on the Nomination of Shlomo Yanai to the PDL Board of Directors and Delivers Letter to the Board Outlining Significant Concerns; 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q Rev $68M

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares to 109,962 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select (XLF).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.79M are held by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Pictet Bancshares Trust Limited reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Long Island Lc has 3.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 124,772 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 62,858 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank stated it has 2,337 shares. Moreover, Garde Inc has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,634 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt reported 5.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,347 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. New England has 4,749 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 19,638 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 1.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 20,833 shares. Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 1.84% or 62,218 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Llc has 3,270 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 28,377 shares to 131,617 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.