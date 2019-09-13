PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.68 N/A -0.42 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDL BioPharma Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. In other hand, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.6 and 17.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 76.9% respectively. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.