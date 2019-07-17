PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

We are comparing PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.46 N/A -0.46 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDL BioPharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27 while its Quick Ratio is 27. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 92.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.24% and 86.1%. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.