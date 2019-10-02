PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

As Biotechnology companies, PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDL BioPharma Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,365,480,079.77% -8.9% -6.7% SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2%

Risk & Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.