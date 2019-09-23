PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.99 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDL BioPharma Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 79% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.