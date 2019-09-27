PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.40 102.89M -0.42 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDL BioPharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,244,636,963.70% -8.9% -6.7% Otonomy Inc. 1,096,320,200.80% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otonomy Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PDL BioPharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Otonomy Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 270.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 61.6% respectively. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Otonomy Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.