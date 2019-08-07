PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.13 N/A -0.42 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDL BioPharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 17.3% respectively. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 7 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.