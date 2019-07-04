PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.52 N/A -0.46 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.84 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL BioPharma Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.53 beta. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, which is potential 182.11% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.