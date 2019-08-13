PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

We will be contrasting the differences between PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.96 N/A -0.42 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1132.78 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 25.8%. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.