PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDL BioPharma Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Krystal Biotech Inc. which has a 33.3 Current Ratio and a 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $53.5, with potential upside of 9.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.