PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 130 1.21 55.12M 8.02 17.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL BioPharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,365,480,079.77% -8.9% -6.7% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,377,181.52% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.7 shows that PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PDL BioPharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus target price of $165.5, with potential upside of 33.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 95.4%. Insiders held 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 12 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.