PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.44 N/A -0.46 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 85.54 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 9.9 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PDL BioPharma Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 57.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.24% and 41.6%. 1.3% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has 10.69% stronger performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.