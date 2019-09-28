PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.34 52.57M -3.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL BioPharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,276,925,634.95% -8.9% -6.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,203,121.87% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 10.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $96, which is potential 94.77% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.