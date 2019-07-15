PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.41 N/A -0.46 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PDL BioPharma Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a 129.57% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.