PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

We will be comparing the differences between PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.05 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 65.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.7. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.