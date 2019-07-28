PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.25 N/A -0.46 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.02 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDL BioPharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Risk & Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 0.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 9.9 and 9.5. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 6.7 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 15.04% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.