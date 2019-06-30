PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -0.46 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PDL BioPharma Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.53 beta. Competitively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has 10.69% stronger performance while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.