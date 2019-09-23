PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

We will be contrasting the differences between PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDL BioPharma Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 10.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 1.6% respectively. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.