PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.08 N/A -0.42 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 34.45% upside.

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.