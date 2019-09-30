PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Contrasting side by side

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDL BioPharma Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,326,927,120.57% -8.9% -6.7% Zosano Pharma Corporation 664,770,381.25% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 412.82% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 30.8%. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.