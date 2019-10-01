PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Contrasting side by side

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDL BioPharma Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDL BioPharma Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,338,238,394.40% -8.9% -6.7% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,883,641,083.62% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PDL BioPharma Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus price target and a 58.15% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.