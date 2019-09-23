PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. PDL BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 10.9%. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.