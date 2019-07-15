PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Contrasting side by side

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.41 N/A -0.46 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 574.04 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDL BioPharma Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 95.24% and 57.8% respectively. About 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.