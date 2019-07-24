PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Contrasting side by side

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.42 N/A -0.46 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk & Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has 10.69% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.