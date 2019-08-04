PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparison side by side

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.05 N/A -0.42 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDL BioPharma Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 10.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.