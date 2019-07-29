PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.26 N/A -0.46 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.49 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDL BioPharma Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDL BioPharma Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.53 shows that PDL BioPharma Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 9.9 and 9.5. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.24% and 4.9%. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 11.3% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has 10.69% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.