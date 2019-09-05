PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.71 N/A -0.42 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDL BioPharma Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 22.1 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.