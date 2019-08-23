PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.76 N/A -0.42 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Heat Biologics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 1,328.57% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.