PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparing side by side

Since PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.65 N/A -0.42 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PDL BioPharma Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 and has 19.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.