PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.65 N/A -0.42 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL BioPharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and has 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 72.51% and its consensus target price is $96.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 99.2% respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.