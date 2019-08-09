PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparison side by side

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.01 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.