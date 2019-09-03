PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -0.42 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.78 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDL BioPharma Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility and Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

11 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. Its rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.