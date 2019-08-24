PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparison side by side

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.69 N/A -0.42 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDL BioPharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDL BioPharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta which is 214.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PDL BioPharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Advaxis Inc. has a consensus target price of $0.4, with potential downside of -0.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.