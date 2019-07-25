PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Raised Analog Devices (ADI) Stake By $39.17 Million

Analysts expect PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. PDLI’s profit would be $4.83 million giving it 18.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, PDL BioPharma, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 267,368 shares traded. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has risen 15.05% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PDLI News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in PDL BioPharma; 09/05/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA 1Q REV. $38.5M; 09/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma 1Q Rev $38.5M; 01/05/2018 – HORIZON SAYS TO PRESENT TO PNG MINISER ON PDL 10 STATUS; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 04/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Shareholder, SevenSaoi Capital, Comments on the Nomination of Shlomo Yanai to the PDL Board of Directors and Delivers Letter to the Board Outlining Significant Concerns; 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q Net $22.3M; 09/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma 1Q EPS 1c

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 31.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 373,026 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 3.32%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 1.58 million shares with $165.86M value, up from 1.20M last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $44.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $121.19. About 1.64 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,689 are owned by Lord Abbett & Co Lc. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,450 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bb&T Secs Lc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd owns 36,450 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 2.69M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 255,000 are held by Weitz Invest Mngmt. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 56,197 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 241 shares. Fil invested in 116 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,873 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 618,319 were reported by Stifel Financial. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 16,344 shares. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,311 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity. The insider SEIF MARGARET K sold 2,700 shares worth $271,269.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices has $126 highest and $10000 lowest target. $113.44’s average target is -6.39% below currents $121.19 stock price. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray. J.P. Morgan maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $109 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, February 11. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 35,290 shares to 135,410 valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) stake by 12,643 shares and now owns 874,606 shares. Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) was reduced too.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $364.38 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. It currently has negative earnings. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PDL BioPharma, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 113.17 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Llc owns 28,236 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 534,885 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 3,125 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Com has invested 0.01% in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) or 95,672 shares. 643,617 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Pnc Services Gp holds 0% or 2,128 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated stated it has 15,188 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 2.57M shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Regions Financial accumulated 741 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.04 million shares stake. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability reported 430,304 shares stake.