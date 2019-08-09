Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Holding Raised by Vanguard Group Inc; Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $30.65 Million

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. It closed at $130.34 lastly. It is down 10.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 53,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 6,043 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Arrow Finance Corporation invested in 13,587 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 16,855 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 50,908 shares. 163,439 were reported by Sei Invests. Heritage Investors Mngmt holds 280,700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 960,290 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Montag A & Associate holds 0.7% or 60,415 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Management accumulated 1,583 shares. Moreover, Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,829 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gabelli Funds stated it has 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 24,555 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Low Interest Income to Mar First Republic (FRC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will High Costs Mar Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates, Trims ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 99,490 shares to 6.09M shares, valued at $42.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 945,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.