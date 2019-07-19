PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

We will be comparing the differences between PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Technical & System Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions Inc. 12 5.20 N/A -0.31 0.00 Varonis Systems Inc. 61 7.58 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PDF Solutions Inc. and Varonis Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -4.4% Varonis Systems Inc. 0.00% -32.2% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

PDF Solutions Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Varonis Systems Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

PDF Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Varonis Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. PDF Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varonis Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PDF Solutions Inc. and Varonis Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Varonis Systems Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

PDF Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 15.83%. Meanwhile, Varonis Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $77.5, while its potential upside is 13.25%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PDF Solutions Inc. seems more appealing than Varonis Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of PDF Solutions Inc. shares and 87.7% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares. 4.5% are PDF Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are Varonis Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDF Solutions Inc. -4.98% -4.48% 20.02% 40.83% 8.16% 49.35% Varonis Systems Inc. 0.61% 13.69% 30.54% 18.39% -0.22% 34.86%

For the past year PDF Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Varonis Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PDF Solutions Inc. beats Varonis Systems Inc.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text. This data contains an enterprise's financial information, product plans, strategic initiatives, intellectual property, and confidential employee, customer, or patient records. The company serves IT and business personnel who deploy its software for various uses, including data security, governance and compliance, user behavior analytics, archiving, search, and file synchronization and sharing. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.